No sulking for Sheehan as he looks to win his Luton place back

Club captain Alan Sheehan won’t be sulking despite his lack of first team action for Luton in recent weeks.

The popular 32-year-old started the first three matches of the season, before losing his place after the 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United and has been on the bench ever since.

He has made a further three League One appearances, totalling just a handful of minutes, but although left frustrated by a lack of game-time, he won’t let it affect his outlook or demeanour around the club.

Sheehan said: “It’s not like the manager doesn’t speak to me or anything like that, we’ve got a great relationship.

“We talk to each other straight, talk to each other a lot and he’s saying that he wants me back in the team, but the two boys (Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson) have been doing well there.

“I’m not going to sit here and sulk. I did a lot of training with Jared (Roberts-Smith, head of sports science) to try and keep myself ready for my shot as it’s a long, long season.

“Like I say to everybody, even the boys who were out of the team last year, I was saying, ‘everybody’s going to have their part to play.’

“So I can’t really preach that and not back that up last year, so that’s what I’ve been doing for the last while.”

What has made the absence even harder for Sheehan is that he had started the campaign in excellent form, putting in fine performances against both Portsmouth and Sunderland.

The supporters’ player of year for last season agreed that has made the absence even harder, as he continued: “I thought so, I thought I’d been doing well.

“Before the Southend game, I couldn’t really train on the Monday, I spoke to the manager, he said he was going to change something, they kept a clean sheet and that’s the way it goes.

“I support the boys, they’ve been doing well, they’re two good players and this is a squad effort.

“It’s not like I’m going to go and sulk in the corner as that’s no good for anybody.

“I’ll keep my head down and make sure I’m ready to go when I’ve got my opportunity to come on and help the team, and that’s all I want to do, help the team.”

After 13 games of the season, Hatters find themselves sitting 10th in the table, with Saturday’s defeat at Barnsley putting them eight points behind the top two and four adrift of the play-offs.

However, Sheehan is confident of another successful campaign for the club, adding: “We’ve got a great squad footballing wise and a cracking squad off the field as well.

“We’ve got a group of lads in there that are pulling in the same direction, and I said that last year and I believe that now, I think we’re going to do well.

"I’m not going to say we’re going to do this and going to do that, I know everyone loves headlines, but I think we’re going to do well.”