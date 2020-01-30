O'Kane 'fell in love' with Luton during loan spell

New Town signing Eunan O'Kane revealed how he 'fell in love' with the club during his loan spell at Kenilworth Road last season.

The 29-year-old joined on loan in September, but suffered a horrific double leg break in just his fourth appearance, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

However, the ex-Leeds United midfielder, who penned an 18-month contract this afternoon, was in the dressing room on the final day of last season, to celebrate the League One title success.

Speaking about his instant connection to the Hatters, O'Kane, who was at the FA Cup clash with Bournemouth earlier this month, said: "When I arrived here I immediately fell in love with the place. I did feel a part of the group last year.

“I have been around and I’ve seen a few games so I do have a soft spot for here already and I’m really excited to be back.

"There’s been a lot of changes since I was last here, but I’m excited to get going again.

“The club have always been in contact with me, checking how I am.

"There have been multiple conversations about coming back in different windows, so it’s good to finally be in a position where I’m close to playing, hopefully, and be able to make it happen.

“It’s pretty happy around here this morning, there’s a few smiles and it’s nice to be back

"There’s a lot of new faces, but there’s also quite a few familiar ones and hopefully I will bed in as quickly as I felt I did last time.”

On the timing of his return to match action, O'Kane, who hasn't played since he got injured for Luton on September 15, 2018, said: “The answer is, I don’t know exactly.

"I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to contribute between now and the end of the season but at the minute we are still finding that out.

"We haven’t put a timeframe on it, but ideally I’ll be contributing sooner rather than later.

“The big thing in the conversations between myself and the club was about taking our time and it being that longer term option, rather than a short-term where there is the pressure to play immediately.

“It’s more about getting myself healthy and being at my best and then obviously that puts me in the best position to contribute.”