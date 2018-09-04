O’Kane looking to start against Brighton

New loan signing Eunan O’Kane is hoping to make his full Luton debut during this evening’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Brighton U21s at Kenilworth Road.

The attacking midfielder came off the bench for 25 minutes during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers, his first action of the season after not featuring for parent club Leeds United.

He now wants to be involved from the first whistle tonight, saying: “I hope so, as a footballer you want to play as much as you can, so I’ll definitely be hopeful that I’ll start that game and get a few minutes.

“The matches will come thick and fast now, so it’s important that we recover well, and with a game on Tuesday night, hopefully I’ll get some more minutes there.”

Although Town left Adams Park with their unbeaten record at the stadium intact, keeper James Shea’s penalty save on the hour proving a huge turning point, O’Kane could sense an element of frustration amongst his new team-mates that they hadn’t claimed all three points.

He continued: “The dressing room’s a little bit disappointed.

“We don’t think we did very well first half, we didn’t play too much football, we got dragged into the battle a little bit and to concede two penalties in the manner that we did was disappointing.

“But we gave a really good account of ourselves in the last 20 minutes and I think in the end could have won by maybe one or two goals.

“If the penalty goes in, the second one, we probably give ourselves a massive mountain to climb.

“But we made a save, stayed in the game and then pushed towards the end to actually get the winner and we’re a little bit disappointed to only come away with one point.

“There’s maybe three, four, five chances where we maybe could have done a little bit better.

“The counter attack was a really good opportunity that we weren’t able to capitalise on and there were a few others, but that’s football, we’ve got what we deserved effectively and it’s up to us to be better next time around.”