Options galore available to Luton boss Harford

Hatters boss Mick Harford has options aplenty available to him for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

With Glen Rea the only player missing, out until the end of the season, the rest of the squad all featured against Peterborough in a development match on Tuesday that finished 0-0.

The likes of Harry Cornick, Alex Baptiste, Jason Cummings and George Thorne all got valuable minutes, as Harford said: “We’ve got good options, we had a development game on Tuesday and the lads on the periphery, the lads who will make a contribution, all played.

“We had a strong team, it was a good test against a young Peterborough team and most of the lads got 90 minutes, so everyone’s fit and raring to go.”

Attacker Elliot Lee is back fit now too, playing all but the final 10 minutes of the 2-0 victory over Rochdale at the weekend, replacing George Moncur.

Harford continued: “Elliot’s worked really hard in his rehab, he looked sharp, looking fit in training, he got through 81 minutes and we’re pleased with that, that will do him the world of good.

“I thought he looked bright and sharp. We went to a front three and Danny (Hylton) played in there for five minutes and then we changed it with Luke Berry in there just to see the game out.”

Striker Hylton was impressed to see Lee out on the pitch too, revealing: “He didn’t even train on Friday because he was ill, so to then go and put a performance in like that is terrific.

“He had loads of energy, gets on the ball, twists and turns.

"When you’ve got a player like that playing behind you, a bit like a few other lads, you just have to make the right runs, get yourself in the box and you know he can create stuff for you, so it’s always good to pay with Elliot.”