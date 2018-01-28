Overeager Cook apologises for his red card

Hatters midfielder Jordan Cook has apologised for the red card he received after just 33 minutes of Town's 1-0 win against Grimsby Town yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who was making his first league start of the season, was dismissed for two rash challenges inside 12 minutes of each other at Blundell Park, leaving manager Nathan Jones furious at his lack of discipline.

It's the second time Cook has received his marching orders during his Luton career, but writing on Twitter this afternoon, he said: "I apologise and totally deserve criticism for yesterday.

"Let the lads and everyone down just by being too eager to impress and close down.

"Buzzing they got the win still and I’ll learn from that big time #COYH."

The apology was met with plenty of support from Luton fans on social medial, while team-mate Danny Hylton was quick to jump to Cook's defence too, saying: "You have never let us down cookie!

"When your a hard working honest player these things can happen!!! Keep that head up!!!"