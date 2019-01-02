Owls appoint Bruce as manager but he won't be in charge for Luton clash

Luton Town's FA Cup third round opponents Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Steve Bruce as their new manager.

However, the 58-year-old won't be in the dug out for the Hatters' trip to Hillsborough on Saturday, with the Owls revealing he will begin his post on February 1.

Prior to starting work, long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team.

Agnew will take a caretaker manager role alongside Clemence, while Lee Bullen remains as part of the senior coaching set-up.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce, who enjoyed a glittering career as a player, has twice steered both Hull City and Birmingham City to the top flight and was most recently at Aston Villa, until his departure in October 2018.