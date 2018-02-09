Oxford City confirm Musonda arrival

Luton defender Frankie Musonda has completed his loan move to National South side Oxford City.

The 20-year-old, who has played 12 times for Luton in total, including three games in the Checkatrade Trophy this season, has moved to Marsh Lane for a month on a youth deal.

He will also work under former Hatters player and academy coach Joe Deeney, who is assistant-manager at Court Place Farm and join forces with ex-Town keeper Craig King, after he joined the club recently.

Musonda signed at the same time as MK Dons striker Sam Nombe, as City boss Mark Jones told the club's official website: "I feel that we did need to improve at both ends of the pitch so we've brought in Frankie Musonda as a defender and Sam Nombe as a striker.

"They're both professionals who have been in and around their first teams.

"Frankie has got good leadership qualities and good character.

"We believe they will come in and give us a real boost which sometimes you need.

"As much as you want to work with the players, communicate, and engage with them a couple of fresh faces at the right time can give everyone a lift so we're delighted with the two signings.

Musonda now goes into the squad for tomorrow's home clash against Hemel Hempstead Town.