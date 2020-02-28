Pearson: Belief is absolutely vital in Town's battle for stay up

Defenders calls for entire club to pull in the same direction during run-in

Luton defender Matty Pearson insisted that the belief inside the squad that Town can stay in the Championship this term needs to replicated everywhere at the club for the final 11 games of the season.

The Hatters' 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Brentford on Tuesday night at a raucous Kenilworth Road boosted hopes once more of a great escape this term, with Town now just four points from safety.

Pearson revealed the squad has always felt they can stay up and now urged others to fully get on board too, saying: "Everyone of us in there (changing room) believe we can do the job, the aim is to stay in this league and we all believe it.

“We just need all the fans, literally everybody, we need everyone together, believing we can do it and belief can take you a long way.

“We just need everyone pulling in the right direction, when you have people going in the opposite direction and pulling against you, it makes things harder.

“But if we’re all going in the right direction and we’re getting the wins like the last few weeks that we have done, I don’t see why we can’t keep it going and hopefully get the job done."

Town’s belief has picked up markedly in the last few weeks as they have won four out of seven matches, including a fine run of three from four to haul themselves well and truly back from the brink.

On how that has happened, Pearson continued: “We were struggling for clean sheets until the other week and we got two in a week.

“It gives us massive confidence throughout the team, that’s what we were probably just missing, we just needed that 1-0 win to get us going.

"It’s us as players who have to take the responsibility, sometimes.

"There's been times where we've had individual mistakes but in the last couple of weeks we've had to find a way to win and that’s what we’ve done.

“I wouldn’t say it’s one thing though, I think we’ve always been trying, it’s just not happened, and it’s happened the last couple of weeks.

“Things have fallen for us, we’ve ended up getting clean sheets, people start believing and once we’re on a bit of a downer, we were in a bit of a rut and sometimes it’s difficult to get yourself out when things don’t got for you.

“I’ve said it before, you get those runs, even if you go on a losing run, it seems to just work like that, it’s really weird.

"Thankfully we've turned a corner and gone on a bit of a, I wouldn't say a winning run, but we've won a couple of games now and hopefully it’s the start of what we’re looking to do.

“We’ve got ourselves back on track now and hopefully if we keep heading in the right direction, there’s still a long way to go, but I think with the belief we’ve got half a chance.”

Pearson also felt that the recent upturn in form is proving to the players that they are good enough to cope in the Championship now after a real baptism of fire to the second tier of English football.

He added: "You just go out there, give your best, everyone does, but you can see in our team from last year, some of the players that have come on loads.

"I think we’re all adapting but we just go out there and try and get the job done and try to play to the best of our ability."