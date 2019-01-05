Pearson believes Luton can cause FA Cup upset at Hillsborough

Defender Matty Pearson believes that Luton have a real chance of causing an FA Cup upset up Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Hatters to head to Hillsborough in stunning form, unbeaten in 13 League One matches, their last defeat coming back at Barnsley on October 13.

When asked if he was confident that Town could beat the Owls, who sit 16th in the Championship, Pearson said: “Yes, I do.

"I think we’ve got a good team and hopefully they make a couple of changes and it disrupts their team.

"I don’t really pay attention to that though, I feel confident, I feel we can go there and do something.”

It was a view that pundit Mark Lawrenson shared as well, as in his predictions for the BBC website, he wrote: “Luton are doing really well at the top of League One and I can see them getting past Sheffield Wednesday after taking them back to Kenilworth Road.”

Although Pearson knows his side will be weary after taking part in their fifth game in 15 days, he knows it's the same for Wednesday too.

The centre half added: "Christmas is a busy period and all those games, it is wearing on your body.

"I think everyone’s reasonably tired, that’s not just us, every team has got games in two or three days.

"It’s one of them where we’ve just got to recover and keep going, as we're looking forward to it."