Pearson 'couldn't be happier' to get the winner on his return to Ewood Park

Defender Matty Pearson was elated to mark his return to former club Blackburn Rovers with the winning goal as Luton triumphed 2-1 on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had started his career at Ewood Park, coming through the youth ranks, but was released by then manager Steve Kean in July 2012, without making a first team appearance.

He showed Rovers just what they had missed out on, when he climbed highest on 57 minutes to direct a header from Izzy Brown’s free kick beyond ex-Luton loanee Christan Walton and into the bottom corner.

Speaking afterwards, Person said: “It was seven, eight years ago now, I’ve no real ties.

“There’s probably only Darragh (Lenihan), the centre back for them, he was the only lad about when I was about.

“It’s been nice to come back, I haven’t been back to the stadium, since I left, it’s a funny old world, football.

“But that’s exactly what we’re here for, we want to be playing in these games.

“It’s what you want as a footballer, at massive clubs, Blackburn’s a massive club so I couldn’t be happier.”

The goal was Pearson’s second of the season taking his tally to eight in 61 games for the club now since arriving from Barnsley in the summer of 2018.

The centre half continued: “I know I can score goals, I’ve got a proven record.

“As long as I concentrate on trying to get on the end of things, I think I’m always going to have that chance. “

Boss Graeme Jones was thrilled for his defender to be on target against his former side, as he said: “He’s another wonderful character at the club.

“He’s another one we need to be proud of because I’ve thrown different challenges at Matty and Sonny (Bradley) all season and they’ve risen to them.

“They’ve responded, Matty has such a character about him.

“Nothing is too big for him, he has a go, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but the next day he’s ready to have a go again.

“That’s all you want for your players and I’m really satisfied for him.

“I’m sure it’s a wonderful feeling, scoring the winning goal at Blackburn Rovers.

"He deserves it and you get rewarded in the end.”

Striker James Collins, who had put Luton in front during the first half, was quick to praise his team-mate's aerial effort, adding: “I was right next to him and he was a long way out, it’s a great header and another great assist from Izzy.

“That’s the quality he’s got and we knew set-pieces would be big for us today.

“We’ve managed to score from one, so it was a great away performance.”