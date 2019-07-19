Pearson expecting reinforcements are on their way at Luton

Defender Matty Pearson is anticipating a busy end to the transfer window at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have made four summer signings so far, with Callum McManaman, Brendan Galloway, Martin Cranie and Ryan Tunnicliffe all joining.

However, both James Justin and Jack Stacey have been sold to the Premier League, while Luton also released a number of players during the close season, including Alan McCormack.

It means that Town have been short of numbers in their pre-season matches so far at times, but Pearson thinks that will change ahead of the Championship season starting early next month.

He said: "We need to get a few more in.

“You see it today (Saturday at Bedford), we’ve got a pretty small squad, there’s quite a few playing full games so early on.

“But they (Town's board) know what they’re doing, as players we don’t get involved in that.

“They know what they’re doing and we just focus on ourselves, getting fit and trying to strive forward as a team.”