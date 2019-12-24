Pearson knows Luton must start becoming much harder to beat

Luton have been urged to start becoming a far harder side to beat, and quickly, by centre half Matty Pearson.

The Hatters have so far been pretty much all or nothing in the Championship this term, with 23 games having been played, leading to six wins and 15 defeats.

They have only managed two draws in that time, and their inability to see out a game for a point was to their detriment again on Saturday, conceding in the final 10 minutes to lose 1-0 against Swansea City.

It means that the club remain perilously close to the drop zone, just one point above a resurgent Barnsley, as Pearson said: “If you look at our form, if we can just change half of our losses to draws, it makes a big difference in this league.

“That’s the big problem, we’ve only had two draws and in this league, a draw is like a win.

“We need to get those draws, we can’t be like today, Preston, even if we drew one of them, that’s another point.

“We need to change these losses into draws and at the minute it’s just not happening, but we’ve got to make it happen, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve said as a team as long as we all give everything, we can’t ask for anymore.

“I think today you’ve seen we’ve given everything, and it could have gone either way.

“We’re just on the receiving end at the moment, we need to get these wins and draws and we know the situation.”

Having now seen every team in the Championship up close and personal, Pearson believes Town are definitely capable of getting the results needed during the second half of the campaign to stay up.

He continued: “We know what each team’s got now, so we should have a better game-plan going into the games.

“We’ve seen everyone, we know what to expect and we need to just do a little bit better than what we have.

“At least we’ve all gained experience from these games.

“Most of us have not played this level before, so its going to benefit us in the long run.

“You know what football’s like, you’re either winning or losing.

“As soon as it turns, and we get a win and a draw, we might get a little unbeaten run going, that’s what we want.

“That’s how football works, we seem to get a win or a draw and that seems to be the start hopefully of a run of games when we pick up a few points.”

The manner in which Hatters were beaten by Swansea, conceding with just eight minutes to go after a battling display, in which Pearson in particular was outstanding, made it even tougher for the 26-year-old.

He said: “It makes it 10 times worse I think when we concede a late goal, especially with all the hard work we’ve done up until that point.

“I’m just a bit lost for words with how that goal’s gone in.

“It’s a massive downer for everyone and emotional, everyone gets worked up and you can’t ask for any more from some of the lads.

“We all put a shift in and it could have gone either way that game, but we’ve just go to go again.

“Regarding what’s happened in front of me, on another day, the cross, he’s (Ryan Tunnicliffe) blocked the cross and its looped up, and gone on the roof of the net or out for a corner or whatever, but it’s football for you.

“I’m just lost for words at the minute, we just need to keep sticking together.”

Manager Graeme Jones has stated that he will be using the January transfer window in a bid to strengthen the Hatters as they fight for survival this term.

On the prospect of new faces being added to the squad, Pearson said: “That’s up to him.

“He’s the manager and that’s his job to strengthen and get the best out of our team, the best thing for Luton.

“So whatever he does we’ll all stick with it and all pull in the same direction and try to get these points that we need.”