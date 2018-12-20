Pearson overjoyed no-one can take away his City strike

Town defender Matty Pearson was relieved that no-one could question it was his goal this time as he netted the Hatters’ opener at Coventry on Saturday.

The 25-year-old centre half had seen his last effort, a cross at Peterborough United in the Checkatrade Trophy which was fumbled in by keeper Conor O’Malley, eventually given as an own goal.

Every team does their set-pieces and work on what they need to do. That’s what we do and thankfully its paid off. Matty Pearson

However, this time, he reacted quickest to Sonny Bradley’s header back across goal to turn home from close range.

Pearson said: “I couldn’t go to the (dubious goals) panel, as they said it looked even more obvious as an own goal.

“It’s nice to get another goal and just a nice feeling.

“It was a great header by Sonny and I don’t know if it was going in or not, he’s questioned me already about it, but you’ve got to make sure it goes in.

“He’s definitely due one, some of the chances he gets and maybe he’s trying too hard as sometimes when you try too hard it just doesn’t happen, but I’m sure one will come soon.

“You’ve just got to goal-hang haven’t you? Stay in the middle of the goal and you’ll always get a chance, especially when you’ve got the likes of Glen (Rea) and Sonny heading the ball back across, you’ve always got a chance of the ball falling to you.

“Every team does their set-pieces and work on what they need to do. That’s what we do and thankfully its paid off.”

Luton gave themselves some real breathing space just before the hour mark when James Collins crashed home from close range.

Pearson thought it was no surprise that the Hatters became only the second team to score twice at Coventry in the league since Scunthorpe on the opening day, such is their attacking prowess.

He continued: “When you’ve got players like Elliot Lee, they’re always going to create chances and Collo’s on fire, most of our players are in great form, so you always expect one of them to go in.

“Our attacking players, you know they’re always going to create chances and score goals and that’s what they did.

“That second goal is crucial, it just made it a lot more comfortable for us when that goes in.”

On what was a miserable day weather-wise, Pearson was just as satisfied with Town’s efforts at the other end, as they kept out the Sky Blues until conceding a stoppage time penalty, which mattered little in the end.

He continued: “It’s horrendous, the ball’s skidding everywhere and as a team we’ve got to dig and we did dig in.

“We ran our socks off and defended well, Sheasy was brilliant in goal, all round it was a great win.

“They kept coming at us to be fair and they made sure we had to defend, as if we hadn’t have defended like we did, they’d have definitely got back in the game. It’s just good to have a good, solid defensive display and a great win.”