Pearson saw signs of Luton's away day spirit during Ewood Park success

Defender Matty Person felt he witnessed signs of the spirit that saw Luton get promoted last season during their 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Hatters had led through James Collins’ first half goal, but were pegged back to 1-1 by half time, Lewis Travis rifling past Simon Sluga.

However, Pearson then scored just before the hour mark as Town came under some serious pressure in the final 30 minutes, holding on for a mightily valuable three points.

It was their second away win of the season, with the centre half seeing hallmarks of the kind of battling qualities that saw Town triumph 11 times on the road as they won the League One title last term.

He said: “You heard their fans getting behind the team and towards the end, in the last 15-20 minutes, it was backs to the wall.

“That’s probably how we got promoted last year.

“We played exactly like that, maybe not every game, but definitely away from home. We tended to get that odd goal lead and clung on.

“That’s exactly what we want and I’m just made up.”

With Luton not expecting to feature in the promotion shake-up this term then it makes the result picked up at Ewood Park all the more impressive, particularly coming on the back of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Pearson continued: “We needed that, we knew it was coming too.

“If you watched the first half of the Hull game, we just need to sustain the full 90 minutes, not just 45 minutes.

“The wins are there if we just keep playing as we are and make ourselves more consistent.

“We hurt as much as the fans hurt too, we don’t just accept losing.

“We know Hull is the last thing we wanted, as we don’t want to be losing games, especially back-to-back.

“Everyone has stuck with us, the fans have stuck with us and it’s been well-earned.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in behind the scenes, trying to get this win and it has paid off."

Although the Hatters couldn’t keep their first clean sheet of the campaign, Simon Sluga beaten by an excellent strike from Lewis Travis, one of their only two shots on target, Pearson wasn’t too concerned this time, preferring to look at the efforts at goal.

He said: “That’s our job, that’s our main aim, to win games and keep clean sheets.

“Obviously, we still haven’t kept a clean sheet, but to get the win and a decent enough defensive display, I’m happy.”

