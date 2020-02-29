Pearson: We must approach every game as if it's our last of the season

Centre half refuses to heap pressure on Stoke visit

Town defender Matty Pearson has called on his side to approach every game as if it’s their last fixture of the season.

The Hatters have 11 matches to go this term, starting at home to Stoke City this afternoon, and are deep in relegation trouble, four points from safety.

However, a run of three wins from four, including beating Brentford on Tuesday night, has given Luton’s survival hopes a massive boost, with supporters now starting to believe their side can stay this up this term.

Pearson said: “The league’s so tight this year, you look at the bottom of the league and every team near the bottom has taken points off the top teams.

“Wigan went to Leeds and won, it’s a tight league.

“We need to do our best in every game, prepare like it’s the last game of the season for the next however many games we’ve got left.”

Standing in front of Town and a fourth win from five is a Stoke side who themselves are not out of the woods by any means.

A goalless draw at Blackburn on Wednesday means the Potters are just one point away from the bottom three, with a victory for Luton ensuring the Hatters would cut their gap to Michael O'Neill's side to just two points.

Although Pearson knows just how huge a contest it is this afternoon, he was refusing to get carried away ahead of proceedings.

The in-form centre half added: “It's just another game for us, I won’t go too deep into how big of a game it is or whatever, we go into every game trying to win every game.

“It’s not, we must win this one, we must win that one, even though in hindsight, it probably is, but we just take it, do our best on the pitch and hopefully that gets us over the line and gets the win.

“Stoke are in a similar situation to us, they need wins, so it’s teed up to have a good game.

“We’ve just got to take it as a normal game, exactly like we did tonight (against Brentford).

"Do our homework, work in training on what our gameplan’s going to be and just make sure everyone of us who plays at the weekend is ready to give 100 per cent and nothing less.

“You just focus on your performance, you don’t think too far into what game’s what and all that, if you focus on your performance then hopefully the result comes.

"Regarding the game, we could be playing top of the league, or bottom, we do our homework, we give everything we can whenever we play and that's that, we just go out there and do our best.”