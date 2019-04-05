Luton celebrate lifting the Johnstone's Paint Trophy after beating Scunthorpe United

PICTURE SPECIAL: Luton Town's Johnstone's Paint Trophy winners

Luton Town celebrate their 10 year anniversary of winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy today.

Back on April 5, 2009, the Hatters defeated Scunthorpe United 3-2 at Wembley, with Claude Gnakpa scoring a memorable extra time winner after goals from Chris Martin and Tom Craddock. Here's a special gallery on the Town team that took to the pitch on that famous day.

Stayed on as manager of the club despite the 30-point deduction and in what was a turbulent season, masterminded Luton and their long suffering supporters to a moment to remember and savour.

1. Mick Harford. Manager.

jpimedia
Only played in the final of the competition, as Conrad Logan and Lewis Price featured during the early rounds. No real chance with either goal on the day. Now with Leyton Orient.

2. Dean Brill. Goalkeeper.

Getty
Only missed one match in the competition, the 1-0 win at Walsall, as he was one of a handful of homegrown players to help Town lift the trophy at Wembley. Now plays for Hayes & Yeading.

3. Ed Asafu-Adjaye. Defender.

Getty
Another who only played in the final of the competition, one of his 88 appearances in total for the Hatters. Jailed for eight years in December, 2013 for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

4. Lewis Emanuel. Defender.

Getty
