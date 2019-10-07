Player ratings: Derby County 2 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to defeat at Pride Park on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Derby County.
Matty Pearson's unfortunate own goal and Tom Lawrence's cross that flew in was enough to see the Rams take victory ahead of the international break. See how the Hatters rated below.
1. Simon Sluga: 3
Handed Derby both of their goals, inexplicably allowing Matty Pearsons backpass to roll under his foot in the 11th minute and then Tom Lawrences cross to fly in with 20 to go. Looked a broken man at the end.
Defended well on the right hand side and also gave Town an option by overlapping when they ventured forward. Should have had an assist to his name, only to see Collins sky his inviting cross over the bar.
Found Bogle a tough proposition early on as the Derby full back got forward well. Grew into the game as Town were on top after the break, unlucky to see a header ruled out for offside which would have led to a closer finale.