Player ratings: How the Hatters rated in October

Luton Town had a mixed time of it in October, staying unbeaten at home, but losing all three away games.
They started with a 1-1 draw with Millwall, before going down to a 2-0 defeat at Derby County. Bristol City were swept aside 3-0 at Kenilworth Road, but Hatters finished by losing to Fulham and Birmingham City. To find out how the Hatters players rated in the Championship last month, see below.
1. James Shea: 8.1
Came in for the home win against Bristol City and made a stunning save to keep Town in front. A number of fine stops prevented Fulham running riot, before he was Hatters' stand-out performer during 2-1 loss at Birmingham.
Consistent versus Millwall and Derby, before announcing himself at this level with a wonderful display and stunning strike against Bristol City. Could have rated even higher, but for the mistake at Birmingham.