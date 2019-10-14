James Collins celebrates Luton's 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers

Player ratings: How the Hatters rated in September

Luton found it tough going in September, with just the one win from three Championship matches, a 2-1 success at Blackburn Rovers.

Coming off the international break, Graeme Jones' side suffered back-to-back defeats against QPR and Hull, before picking up three precious points at Ewood Park. To find out how the Hatters players rated in the Championship last month, see below.

Midfielder missed both games against QPR and Hull, but returned to play a pivotal role in the 2-1 victory at Blackburn.

1. Jacob Butterfield: 8

Summer signing kept it solid in the defeats against QPR and Hull, starring for Town in the latter. Then put in another fine shift for the Hatters as they triumphed at Ewood Park.

2. Ryan Tunnicliffe: 7.3

Attacker got Town back in the game at QPR, chipping into an empty net from long rage, also setting up Collins for the second in a MOM display. No luck against Hull, while kept Blackburn pushed back at Ewood Park.

3. Harry Cornick: 7

Continued his fine form in front of goal, poking home from close range during 3-2 defeat at QPR. No joy against Hull but a thumping header gave Luton the lead during 2-1 Blackburn success.

4. James Collins: 7

