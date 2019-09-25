Player ratings: Luton Town 0 Leicester City 4

Luton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last night when going down to a 4-0 defeat at home to Premier League Leicester City.
Goals from Demarai Gray, James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho were enough for the visitors to ease through as they proved far too good on the evening. To see how the Hatters rated during the contest, see below.
1. James Shea (STAR MAN): 8
Would have hoped for a busy night to impress his manager and certainly got just that. Beaten four times in total, but made some fine saves to prevent it being a greater margin of defeat.
Will have learned plenty up against the quality of opponent that Leicester had. Made some good runs tracking back and timed his tackles well. Good break forward to pick out Brown for his late opportunity too.
First start in over a month and got through the 90 minutes without any concern. Couldn't make it out of his half much and didnt spot the run of Justin as the ex-Hatter made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.