Player ratings: Luton Town 3 Bristol City 0

Luton produced a terrific display to defeat high-flying Bristol City 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu netted the first with a cracking effort, before Harry Cornick's fourth of the season and Ashley Williams' own goal, secured a first home win since August 31. Here's how the Town players rated on the day.
1. James Shea: 9
Deservedly restored to the starting line-up and produced a brilliant display to ensure Town kept a first league clean sheet. Swept up excellently, and made one quite stunning and pivotal save at 2-0 to keep out Rodris header.
Grew into his role as he gave the hosts the width they required on the left. Remained switched on until the end too, making one excellent clearing header at the back post to ensure Luton werent breached.