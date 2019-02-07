Police to investigate alleged 'death threats' received by former Luton boss Jones

Police have launched an investigation into alleged death threats received by former Luton manager Nathan Jones since his move to Stoke City last month.

Sky Sports News have reported that Hertfordshire Constabulary are investigating the 'malicious communications' sent to Jones following his departure from Kenilworth Road to take over at the Potters on January 9 .

The ex-Brighton first team coach had been a huge success with Luton, leading them to promotion from League Two last season, completing his three year anniversary just days before leaving the club during the transfer window and days away from a crucial League One trip to Sunderland.

Discussing the reasons behind his decision, Jones had said: "I had a great rapport with fans of Luton. I gave them everything, gave them my life. I think I significantly improved the whole football club, the environment, the playing style, the assets.

"I united the club, it’s a full house every week. I couldn’t have left it in a better position.

"I understand there is going to be a certain heartache. The amount of times I’ve cried from text messages from players already...

"I was married to the club but this is a natural progression for me. The right step. I hope they understand. I don’t think I’ve left them in the lurch. We’ve improved everything.

"We were 18th in League Two when I started, now they’re one of the most exciting young teams in any division.

"They’ve scored more goals than pretty much everyone other bar Man City, with a wonderful home record, it’s a full house every week.

"I hope they understand why I left."