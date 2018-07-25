Posh agree fee with Rams for ex-Hatter Marriott

Former Luton striker Jack Marriott is set to leave Peterborough United become a Derby County player after the two clubs agreed a fee this evening.

The 23-year-old forward had been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer after a prolific campaign for Posh which saw him score 33 goals in 56 games.

However, it appears the Rams have won the race, as he will now undertake a medical and discuss personal terms at Pride Park.

Hatters are believed to have a sell-on clause for Marriott, who found the net 28 times in 91 matches after arriving from Ipswich in May 2015, before joining Peterborough last summer for a fee of around £450,000.