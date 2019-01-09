Potters board won over by Jones' vision

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones won the Stoke City board over with his 'clear vision' on how to succeed at the bet365 Stadium according to chairman Peter Coates and vice-chairman John Coates.

The Potters agreed a compensation package with Town this afternoon, as the 45-year-old was appointed as Gary Rowett's replacement, leaving Kenilworth Road after completing three years in charge at the weekend.

In a statement on the Stoke official website, the duo said: "Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City.

“We have been following Nathan’s career for sometime and when we met him were hugely impressed with his clear vision as to how he will achieve success at Stoke.”