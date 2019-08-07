Potts a slight doubt for the Hatters trip to Cardiff

Full back Dan Potts is a slight doubt for the Hatters ahead of their trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

The 25-year-old hurt his shoulder in the closing stages of Luton’s 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough on Friday night, playing through the pain barrier for the final moments.

On how he has been this week, boss Graeme Jones said: “He’s okay, he’s been in pain a little bit, but a good result with him over the weekend, it wasn’t anything long term.

“We’ll just have to see how he gets on the next few days.”

When asked for the latest on the trio of Glen Rea, Alan Sheehan and Danny Hylton, Jones added: “Glen sees a specialist today, but he’s been floating, he’s been joining in passing drills.

“He looks an impressive character, a type that we haven’t got at the club, that out-and-out defensive midfield player, a good size.

"So we’re hopeful with Glen, but obviously we’ve got to follow the surgeon’s protocall.

“Alan had a little bit of a setback, but I think he’ll train at the end of the week.

“It’s only been short term, he played at Biggleswade the other night, played 45 minutes, so he’s at the process of going through the volume and getting fit.

"It won’t happen overnight, it takes time.

“Danny’s fine, he’s trained all week, so we just have to get him up to speed as well, they’re all in similar categories really.”