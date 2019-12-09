Potts faces a race against time to be fit for Town's trip to Stoke

Luton boss Graeme Jones will leave it late before seeing if full back Dan Potts will be available for tomorrow night’s trip to Stoke City.

The defender was taken off after just 20 minutes of the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, as speaking after the game, Jones had said: “He’s felt his groin, so it’s another one.

“We’re getting tested at the minute.

"We had a clean injury bill for four months since pre-season and the last week we’ve ended up with three (Izzy Brown and Brendan Galloway), plus Martin Cranie, so that's a little bit disappointing, but we’ll have to dust ourselves down.”

When giving an update to the press this afternoon on Potts' chances of playing, Jones said: “We’re still assessing him, he’s a little bit sore so we’ll have to see where he is tomorrow.

“Hopefully he’ll make the game.”

Fellow defender Martin Cranie is absent once more though, as Jones continued: “He’s looking out for a bit longer than we first thought which is a bit disappointing as he’s a key player Martin.

“But it’s how it is, you’ve just got to get on with it.”

On Saturday, Potts was replaced by Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton, who was making his 16th Championship appearance for the club since arriving in August.

Jones had been impressed with his display, saying: “Luke just got this wonderful positive nature.

“He looks on the optimistic side of everything and I think he performs that way.

“It’s still a new position for him, he’s played right wing back this season, he’s played right wing against Brentford, so it’s nice to have that flexibility and we’ll need that in the coming weeks.”

Fellow full back James Bree moved over to occupy the left flank from his position on the right, the Aston Villa player also earning praise for the manner in which he has bounced back after missing the 3-0 defeat at Reading.

Jones said: “He was a little bit saturated as people look at James Bree as 'he’s arrived, he’s got the full package.'

“He’s 21, he’s still got an awful lot of learning to be done.

"Just because he’s gone to Villa for big money and he’s played for a big club, doesn’t mean to say he’s there.

“I think he’s been re-energised since we left him out at Reading and his performances have been a really, really good level in the last four.”

Meanwhile, the boss admitted there had been an extra bounce in training so far after Town hit back from the 7-0 defeat against Brentford with a crucial stoppage time win against one of their relegation rivals on Saturday.

He added: "I’ve tried to keep it the same as we’ve got a job to do tomorrow night, but you can see the spirits are different from a week ago, clearly different and that’s what football results bring.

“I’ve reflected on the last four games.

"I’m on record as saying I don’t ever want to revisit that Brentford day again but the other three performances, and while we’re talking about the performance on Saturday as well, the last six, seven minutes was the result of a performance, has been really satisfying."