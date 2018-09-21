Potts looking for ‘payback’ at Blackpool

Luton will be looking for an element of ‘payback’ when they head to Blackpool this weekend according to defender Dan Potts.

For it was the Tangerines who ended the Hatters’ hopes of reaching Wembley in the League Two play-offs just under 18 months ago, winning 3-2 at home and then drawing 3-3 in the return leg courtesy of a cruel last-gasp winner.

I think the manager will probably want to get a bit of payback there and lets hope we can do it. Dan Potts

Potts played both matches, scoring his first goal for the club in away leg and on his first trip back to Bloomfield since that day, he said: “I think the players that were here, it will probably give them an extra edge.

“I think the manager will probably want to get a bit of payback there and lets hope we can do it.

“I’ve got mixed memories there, but we’ll be going there full of confidence after Saturday.

“We’ll probably take pride from the away performances we’ve put in at some tough teams as well, so I don’t think we’ll have anything to fear.”

Town are yet to win on their travels this term, with one draw and three defeats in the league, while at home it’s the reverse, picking up 10 points from 12.”

Potts added: “It’s massive (home form), especially in this league. The away games are tougher, you come away with a point or three, you’re content or happy either way it goes.

“But you want to be winning your home games, and I think we’ve been strong in all four games here.”

, so long may that continue.