Potts looking to sign a new deal with Luton

Luton defender Dan Potts has confirmed he is hoping to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old is out of contract for the second summer running after penning a one-year year deal last June.

It’s definitely something I think both ends, we’re looking to do. Dan Potts

This term, Potts has caught the eye from the word go, with some excellent performances at left back, while he has also popped up with seven goals as well.

When asked if he wanted to stay at the club, the ex-West Ham man, who has now netted eight goals in 81 games since arriving in May 2015, said: “Yes, definitely, I’ve enjoyed every minute this year.

“I’ve played games, scored goals, I’ve loved it, so hopefully next year I can push on in the league above.

“It’s definitely something I think both ends, we’re looking to do.

“We’re in the thick of promotion and that’s key, from both parties, that’s the focal point at the moment.

“We’ve spoken about it, but at the moment the key is getting over the line, promotion.

“Once that’s cemented and we get that, that’s the priority at the moment, then we’ll no doubt sit down and talk.”

Town’s charge towards the League Two title has definitely gone off course recently, as they are now three points behind leaders Accrington after a fourth draw in five games at Newport on Saturday.

Town are back in action on Saturday, hosting Barnet in a game that’s screened live on Sky, starting at 5.15pm.

Potts added: “The position we’re in, we win games, we don’t need to look at other results.

“We know where we were before the game, we win the game, that’s the bare minimum.

“When you draw games you’re always looking out for other teams, but I think we’ve got to start focussing on ourselves.

“It’s a good game for us next week at home, hopefully we can get back to winning ways then.”