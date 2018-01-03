Potts out with illness as Justin steps in at left back

Town boss Nathan Jones confirmed that it was illness keeping defender Dan Potts out of the starting line-up for Monday’s 4-2 victory over Lincoln City.

The ex-West Ham player was a surprise absentee on the day, with James Justin slotting in at left back, as Jones said: “It’s illness, he wasn’t feeling well second half on Port Vale and deteriorated and he couldn’t make it today.

“Ironically, it was the real game we needed Potts, because when they’ve got the amount of aerial threats they’ve got, we really needed him.

“But I thought we defended the box immensely, a lot of people stood up, Danny Hylton was winning balls in his six yard box and it was just great.

“I’m really proud of them, I know I say it all the time, my girlfriend batters me about saying I’m proud and outstanding.

“But those words you can use, as what a group. I’m proud of my group, the way the fans were, the ovation we got and the way they got behind us.

He’s come in, had to play left back, the boy’s a Rolls Royce isn’t he? Danny Hylton

“The players showed they’re a brave group, a real brave group.”

In Potts’s absence, Jack Stacey returned at right back, with Justin switching to cover the left hand side, where he was responsible for Town’s crucial second goal.

Picking the ball up 25 yards from goal, he took a touch and then unleashed wonderful effort into the bottom corner for his second goal of the season.

Striker Danny Hylton said: “I don’t know where that’s come from but fair play to him.

“He’s come in, had to play left back, the boy’s a Rolls Royce isn’t he?

“You can play him anywhere on the pitch he’s so good, another great game and a great strike.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Harry Cornick, who was also on target, added: “It was a great finish, good for him too as he’s had to wait on the sidelines and got a little run going.

“So with Pottsy being ill, he could step in.”