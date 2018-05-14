Potts reflects on his best ever season as the Hatters go up

Town defender Dan Potts believes that the season just gone is easily the best of career so far.

The 24-year-old, who turned pro at West Ham United back in August 2011, played 45 times for the Hatters, scoring seven goals, comfortably eclipsing his previous best of 28 appearances from last year.

I couldn’t have dreamt of a better season on personal note and as a collective, as a team, this has been a memorable one for sure. Dan Potts

Throw in the fact that Luton will be playing League One football next season and it was an easy call for Potts, who said: “One hundred per cent yes, taking everything into consideration.

“The promotion and the accolades personally, the most games I’ve played successively in a season, without a doubt.

“It couldn’t have gone better, bar a couple of suspensions along the way, I couldn’t have dreamt of a better season on personal note and as a collective, as a team, this has been a memorable one for sure.”

It was a superb campaign for Potts individually having been named in both the EFL and PFA League Two Teams of the Season, while also winning the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award to boot.

He continued: “That’s one to cherish for me, to get that accolades from my team-mates, it speaks volumes for me.

“As a full back, it’s something you don’t expect at the start of the season for sure, but I’m over the moon about that one. There’s no two ways about it, it’s been a great season, we’ve achieved what we set out to do at the start of the season, I think it’s been thoroughly deserved.”

The former Hammer’s improvement has been there for all to see this term as well, nailing down the left back position and he was quick to give manager Nathan Jones plenty of credit, adding: “He’s very hands on, on the training pitch, he’s always involved.

“He works with all the players and him being a left back himself, is probably advantageous to me, and (Jack) Stacey and JJ (James Justin).

“He’s always coaching us, telling us things and he’s definitely put a few things in my mind since I’ve been here, stuff to work on and he’s been really good.”