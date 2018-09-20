Potts wasn’t overly concerned by Hatters’ first half displays

Luton full back Dan Potts didn’t think his side had been overly hung up on the poor starts they had been making this season ahead of beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 on Saturday.

Prior to the match, Town had conceded first in six of their seven League One matches so far to trail going into the second period.

They had only taken the lead once, in the 2-0 win over Southend, but made that twice, as Andrew Shinnie scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game after 62 minutes against the Pirates.

When asked if being breached in the first period had played on their minds, Potts said: “Probably not, because we’ve had the chances.

“If we hadn’t been having the chances to lead in games, then it probably would have played on our mind a bit more.

“But we knew if we kept doing what we’re doing, we’d get the chances.

“You look at the chances we’ve had in previous games, it’s just we’ve been let down by conceding early goals, that was probably the thing.

“So it was just keeping it tight for at least 20 minutes first half, playing the way we wanted to play, but making sure we kept the back door shut.

“I never really felt we were under too much pressure, I can’t remember Sheasy (James Shea) having a save to make.”

Although Town went in goalless at the break, Potts could scarcely believe that was the case, saying: “I think first half was as good as we’ve played all year really.

“Some of the away games we’ve had good 45 minutes, especially second half at Portsmouth away, Doncaster away last Saturday.

“We’ve had good spells in halves where we probably haven’t come away with the scoreline that we wanted.

“But to go in at 0-0 at half time probably beggared belief as we should have been leading.

“I think we showed a different side of ourselves second half, something that’s probably been missing the last few weeks in terms of we got the first goal for starters, but we’ve kept a clean sheet and won the game.”

Although Rovers went long in the final stages, Potts never really felt his side were in danger of conceding as they kept only a second clean sheet of the campaign.

He added: “In the last three minutes, we knew what they were going to do.

“You could see what they were doing, they were just going to lump it into our box and we dealt with it well.

“The lads in front of us put their work in as well, and those are the things you’ve got to do, especially at 1-0 up, it just makes it all sweeter.”