Potts: Winning mentality can lead to another challenge

A serious push for Championship football is full back Dan Potts' aim ahead of this afternoon’s League One opener at Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old penned a new three year contract at Kenilworth Road on Thursday afternoon and admitted it was done with the sole intention of adding another promotion to his CV.

When asked if Town could challenge for the top two places, Potts said: “I’d like to think so, that’s the main reason I signed another deal with the club.

“I want to go again. You ask the majority of the players, I think there’s a real winning mentality within the squad, it’s been built up the last couple of years since the manager has come in and I definitely think we can go again for sure.”

Potts was a revelation in League Two last season, scoring seven goals, mainly from set-pieces and on whether League One defences would have their eye on him now, he said: “Hopefully not!

“It should be tougher though, you’re stepping up the leagues and the level, all aspects will go up, including set-pieces, hopefully I can chip in with my fair share again.”

Potts was at Portsmouth himself back in the 2013-14 campaign, spending a month on loan from West Ham, and on his time there, he said: “It wasn’t long, but I remember it vividly.

“It was great place, great stadium, great fanbase and I think this Saturday will be one to remember.

“The heat might play a factor but I think the adrenaline and the atmosphere will get the majority of the players through that’s for sure, it should be good.”

After returning to pre-season with a slight niggle, Potts completed 90 minutes against Notts County at the weekend and is fully fit for Saturday, adding: “I’m completely fine.

"That was my main focus, I just wanted to get that right and use the time I had to make sure I was ready for the start of the season.

"Thankfully I’ve done that and I am ready to go.”