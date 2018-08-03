Potts would love to see Stacey stay with Luton

Hatters defender Dan Potts would love to see his fellow full back Jack Stacey remain at the club this season.

The 22-year-old’s future at Kenilworth Road has been placed in doubt, with Championship club West Bromwich Albion showing a serious interest, although Luton have stood strong so far, turning down a number of bids.

Potts, who himself was the subject of constant speculation during the summer until signing a new three year deal yesterday, believes the interest is well merited after Stacey’s excellent season, but hopes to be lining up with the former Reading player once more in League One.

He said: “Jack signed last year and fitted straight in.

“I’m close with Jack off the pitch as well, it’s no more than he deserved, as I thought he was fantastic last year.

“It’s good for him, but it won’t change the way he plays or the way he goes about things.

“He’s a top pro at such a young age, and I’d love to see him stay.”