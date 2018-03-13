Praise for Rea as he approaches 100

Hatters defender Glen Rea will make his 100th appearance for the club this evening if selected against Coventry City.

The 23-year-old, who signed from Brighton on loan in March 2016, making the move permanent a few months later, has been one of the first names on the team sheet again this season, making 31 starts for the Hatters.

He has played both the holding midfield role and at centre back too, with boss Nathan Jones saying: “That’s why he’s here as he does the dirty work that doesn’t always get seen.

“Because he’s not your number one centre half but he knows he can fit in there and does a wonderful job at defensive midfield.

“He can play in a three, can play in a centre half two, so his versatility is key to us, it really is.”