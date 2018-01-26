Premier League Seagulls interested in Justin

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are believed to be keeping tabs on Luton Town defender James Justin.

The 19-year-old right-back has courted plenty of interest since his superb breakthrough season last campaign in which he played 39 times, leading to a seven figure bid from Nottingham Forest which was rejected.

However, the Argus confirmed that the Seagulls had Justin, who has been called up for both the England U19s and U20s during his time at Kenilworth Road, on their radar,

Although the academy graduate has struggled for first team football this term, making just 16 appearances after losing his place to Jack Stacey. Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn’t keen to lose any of his players ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “Since I’ve been here, every single transfer window we’ve got stronger as a squad, I want to continue that.

“No-one will be leaving in terms of anyone that we want to keep hold of, we won’t lose, so we won’t get weaker.

“It would be nice if we could get stronger, but we’re not in any desperate rush or anything.”