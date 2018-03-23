Prolific Potts demonstrates his set-piece prowess again

Town full back Dan Potts continued his prolific season with goal number seven against Newport County on Saturday.

The defender was on target with 25 minutes gone, powerfully heading home Alan Sheehan’s corner to end his run of just over three months without hitting the net.

Potts, who was a threat all afternoon from set-pieces, said: “I had a couple against Accrington (last week), while there was a volley that was cleared off the line, so I’ve been unlucky.

“We changed it a bit with how we’ve been setting up from set-pieces and the last couple of games it’s seemed to have worked and it’s always nice to get a goal.”

Team-mate Sheehan, who has now had a hand in a number of the left back’s goals this term, the pair becoming a deadly duo from dead-ball situations, said: “It’s the first one for him in a while, he’s got a great leap, I try to pick him out, so we’re happy.

“We’re quite strong from set-pieces, we scored one last week (against Coventry).

“We’re more disappointed not to get three points, but that’s life.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s a brave one and he’s had a wonderful time in front of goal.

“He puts his head on it, puts it in where it hurts and he’s getting his just rewards.”

Although Potts’ goal was enough for Luton to hit back and ultimately earn a point, with it being their fourth draw in five games, the defender wasn’t overly happy with the outcome.

When asked for his reaction to the result, he said: “I wouldn’t say pleased.

“The way the game went, it is a tough place to go, we knew that before the game, but we can’t really give ourselves the start we did.

“It’s an uphill battle and after that you look at the circumstances, look at the game itself, the way it went, it was a scrappy game, it’s another game done, it’s a point.”

Luton conceded first for the third game running and the second successive match in which it has happened in the opening five minutes.

Potts thought it kicked them into gear, but knows that can’t always be the case.

He added: “It’s annoying to say, but the goal sparked a bit of life into us.

“The response was good, I thought that was probably our best spell in the game, but you can’t come to these sorts of places and have the start we’ve had, like Coventry as well.

“We started to put our stamp on the game, we scored but we came off it again which is disappointing.

“We were really in the ascendancy and we should have really pushed on from there.

“I don’t want to say the conditions affected us too much as first half, conditions were no different to the second half.

“It is a tough place to come, but might look back at the end of the season and it might be a good point. Although with the chances we created first half, we’re disappointed we didn’t have three.”