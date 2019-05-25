Promotion memories will live with Luton keeper Shea for a lifetime

Town’s promotion-winning campaign has given goalkeeper James Shea memories he will never forget.

The shot-stopper was ideally placed by the Oak Road End during the second period of Town’s 3-1 win over Oxford United on the final day of the season earlier this month to savour the atmosphere as the Hatters’ secured the League One title and back-to-back promotions.

He said: “It was fantastic, from the minute we walked out to warm up, to when the crowd ran on at the end as well.

“The whole day was a day I’m never going to forget, never. I was glad my little’un was there, my missus, my family, we could all enjoy it, it was brilliant.

“It’s been a fantastic season for everyone and not just the players, the fans.

“They’ve all enjoyed it, they deserve it just as much as we do and I’m just glad they had a great time.

“They enjoyed themselves and as long as they enjoy themselves, everyone had a great day.”

Shea had started the season on the bench behind Marek Stech, but was recalled just three games in.

He went on to miss only two matches due to illness, keeping a hugely impressive 19 league clean sheets in that time.

His best display was undoubtedly during the 0-0 draw at Rochdale where he made a string of outstanding saves to earn his side a point.

On the fixtures that stood out for him personally, Shea continued: “I’ve got to turn up for one day, I’ve got to do something one time!

“So the Rochdale game was a good game for me, a good point for the team. It was at the start of the unbeaten run, and it was a good day that for me.

“Saving the penalty at Wycombe, it was the only one I saved this year, that was a good one and gave us that bit of momentum to go on and get the equaliser, while we could have actually won that too.

“Sunderland away, the atmosphere was brilliant and the Oxford game was something I am never going to forget.”