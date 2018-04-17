Promotion party on hold for the Hatters

Luton Town head to Carlisle United this weekend knowing that a win will see them playing League One football next season.

The Hatters could have completed the job by now, had struggling Chesterfield beaten fourth placed Exeter City this evening.

However, former Luton forward Jayden Stockley netted on 39 minutes, before Alex Whitmore (74) put the Grecians 2-0 up.

Town’s hopes were briefly raised late on as Andy Kellett scored with six minutes to go, but City held on to close the gap on Luton to seven points with just three games left.

Hatters could be up even if defeated at the weekend, should Exeter not beat Crawley Town at St James Park.

Leaders Accrington Stanley became the first team to win promotion from League Two tonight, as they eased past Yeovil Town 2-0 after a double from leading scorer Billy Kee.

They moved four points in front of Luton with four games left and can secure the title with victory at third placed Wycombe this weekend, if Hatters are beaten at Brunton Park.