Proud Jones is happy to 'wax lyrical' over Town's stunning display

Luton boss Nathan Jones made no excuses for waxing lyrical about his side's performance as they thumped Plymouth Argyle 5-1 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

James Collins starred with a hat-trick for the hosts, while Elliot Lee and James Justin were also on target as the Hatters led 4-0 at half time in what was an outstanding display of passing football and clinical finishing.

.Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “We work religiously on it, the movement, the passing, so I'm proud and I’m going to wax lyrical about it because that’s my life work.

“That was our team out there that we work so hard on and when it comes together like that, it's fantastic and it's great to watch.

“I’m very, very proud of them because they work hard every day, this is not a high end, expensive load of prima donna’s put together, these are proper hard working pros that want to do well, that are hungry.

“We've got a blend of youth and experience and they go and they're brave, they want to get on the ball no matter what position of the pitch they’re in.

“It’s just wonderful and they keep doing that, we have threatened to do that to a few teams, we've won by twos or three, but we’ve missed chances to four four, five, six.

“I’m not being arrogant or big headed in anyway, but today it just came together and I’m very proud of that.”

When discussing Luton’s first half showing, he added: “I'm proud of it from start to finish, but that first half performance I don't think you'll see many better at whatever level you actually go to.

“The movement, the cutting edge we had, the bravery to play and these are in a false position, so I don't want to be too disrespectful in any way, but these are not a side where they are.

“So to do that to them, I'm just, very, very proud, as I thought we were outstanding from start to finish.

“It wasn't just the way we passed the ball and moved it, but the way we pressed and worked hard.

“We won every header, second ball, we based that win on a good foundation and they they just showed what a wonderful footballing team they are.”

Although they only managed one more after the break, Collins completing his treble, Jones was still just as happy, adding: “We had chances, we had even more chances to extend it, but to win like that, in that manner, I'm very, very proud.

“I’m also proud of the second half because they really sat in, and I thought we showed a real element of control to have kept and moved the ball, but then when it was on to penetrate, we did.

“We probably created exactly the same amount of chances second half as we did first half, it's just first half it was that little bit of scintillating football.

"We probably didn't have as much of that second half, but I still think we had the same amount of cutting edge.”