Proud moment for midfielder Lee as he looks set to reach milestone

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee admitted it will be a hugely proud moment if he racks up his 100th appearance for the club during tomorrow’s League Two clash against Notts County at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old was brought in by previous John Still back in August 2015, making his debut in the 1-1 Capital One Cup draw with Stoke City, goig on to score eight goals in that time.

There have been a number of crackers, most notably against York City and Oxford United, although none better than the one from his own half during Town’s 7-0 thrashing of Cambridge United which has been nominated for November’s League Two Goal of the Month.

Lee started out at West Ham, although didn’t feature for the Hammers and is finally settled in his career after spells with Dagenham & Redbridge (22 games, three goals), Gillingham (seven games), Barnet (13 games), Birmingham (20 games, two goals) and Plymouth (15 games, two goals).

He said: “It’s massive, a very proud moment for me.

“It’s a massive club and I’m delighted to get that milestone and hopefully there’s many more games to come.

Olly Lee during his debut for the club against Stoke City

“I don’t think I’ve ever really been near that (making 100 appearances), so it’s really nice.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and long may it continue.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise Lee too, who is one of only six first team players left at the club since he took over in February 2016, including Scott Cuthbert, Dan Potts, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Justin and Frankie Musonda.

He said: “The response I’ve had from Olly Lee since I came in has been wonderful.

“We’ve earmarked certain things, he’s a wonderful footballer, we’ve asked him to do other stuff which he has, now he’s chipping in with goals, assists and he’s a key member of our team.”