QPR defender Baptiste ready to help Hatters in whatever way he can

Experienced centre half Alex Baptiste is happy the Hatters’ promotion push in whatever way he can after joining on loan from QPR yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who can also play at right-back, is now in his 17th campaign as a pro, having played over 500 games during his career, spending a season in the Premier League during his time with Blackpool.

He has been in the Championship for the majority of his last eight years for the Tangerines, Bolton, Blackburn Middlesbrough and Preston, before arriving at Loftus Road in August 2017.

Baptiste has been limited to seven appearances this term for Steve McClaren's side, but now wants to give his all to Luton for the final 16 games.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve kept an eye on the results and the lads have been doing unbelievable, so in whatever way I can help, I will do.

“When I got told about the potential interest I looked up Luton, and the club is obviously going places with the new stadium and looking at the training ground, it’s an exciting place to be.

“I’ve been involved in promotion pushes before and I know that March and April are the championship months, and it’s going to take everyone.

“The team have done unbelievably well. I looked at the result on Tuesday night and to beat second in the league was fantastic.

“The place is absolutely bouncing, you can tell that with the staff and the manager, so I am buzzing to be a part of it in whatever way I can.”

With the Hatters unbeaten in 17 league games, and centre halves Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson forming a formidable partnership, Baptiste knows he may have to bide his time.

He added: “Obviously any player wants to be in and around it, and the manager and the team are doing really well (at QPR) and I just couldn’t get in.

“I might not be able to get in here either while the team are doing so well, but I’ve just got to train hard, work hard and wait for my chance – and hopefully I’ll get one.

“I’ve played here a few times. It’s a tight little ground and the atmosphere is bouncing, and with the team doing so well, it’s packed houses every game, so it’s going to be brilliant.”