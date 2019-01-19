Rams midfielder will get his chance with Luton

On-loan Derby County midfielder George Thorne will get his chance during the remainder of what is a busy January, according to Luton interim boss Mick Harford.

The 26-year-old was brought into the club until the end of the season by former manager Nathan Jones, just two days before he left to take over at Stoke City.

Thorne, who has played in the Premier League and for England at youth level, was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday, before being ineligible to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in midweek.

However, with Town hosting Peterborough United this afternoon, then heading to Southend next weekend and entertaining Portsmouth the following Tuesday, Harford said: "George is a very technical holding midfield player.

"I had a chat with him, and he’s probably wondering when he’s going to get his opportunity?

"We’ve got three games in the next 10 days, so he’ll play a part in some of those games.

"As a manager you can’t promise people they're going to play games, but I’m sure he’ll be playing a part in the coming week.

"He’ll be a big asset for us, with his quality on the ball and his ability in possession."