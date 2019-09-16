Rangers boss Warburton relieved to hang on against Luton

QPR boss Mark Warburton was a relieved man after witnessing his side defeat Luton 3-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

With half an hour gone, the R’s chief would have been expecting a far easier afternoon, leading 3-0 with Town looking dead and buried.

However, keeper Joe Lumley then gifted the visitors a way back into it, with Harry Cornick producing an excellenf finish from distance into the unguarded net.

James Collins then made it 3-2 moments into the second period, with the Hatters pressing for what had seemed an unlikely equaliser, leaving Rangers hanging on somewhat in the final stages,

Warburton said: “The fans definitely got value for money today.

“Some of the movement and ball play was very good and the crowd were tremendous in getting behind us.

“But all joking aside we were excellent in that first half an hour. It was as good as we have been all season.

“At 3-0 we were cruising and we could’ve been further ahead.

“Full respect goes to Luton but we gave a sloppy goal away and a glimmer of hope. An early goal in the second half changed the whole dynamic of the game.

“We recognised that we stopped doing what we do well as a side.

“We kept giving the ball away, slowed the movement of the ball down too much and we looked too hesitant.

“We spoke all week about what a talented side Luton are, with very good players which are well managed and they play without any fear.

“We won the game and got the three points which is the most important thing but we have to learn from that second half.”

With Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Nahki Wells all having impressive games to lift Rangers to seventh in the table after a fourth win in seven games, Town chief Graeme Jones expects them to sustain a top end challenge this term.

He added: “I’ll make a statement now, these are going to go close this season.

"These are tactically a challenge, today there was two shapes and in any game of that kind, there’s a tactical aspect that you have to get right, as well as the right mentality, as well as the right physical approach.

"I would be speaking out of turn now, if I gave you reasons for it, but I can assure you I’ll look back and have a clear idea.”