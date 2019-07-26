Rave reviews attracted Tunnicliffe to join Luton

The rave reviews that he received about Town boss Graeme Jones was major part in midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe moving to Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 26-year-old former Manchester United youngster was released by Millwall at the end of last season and hadn’t worked with Jones before, or even met him, but it didn’t take long to be persuaded Luton’s chief was the right man for him.

He said: “No, I’ve never crossed paths with him, but doing a bit of research, his reputation, what he’s done in the game already, I was looking forward to meeting him.

“When he said that he wanted to get it done, I was really excited to work under him.

“That first meeting I had with him, the way he spoke, how he wanted to play, that really drew me to him.

“Because I want to play football and I really like the way that he wants to go about it.

“Some of the names that he’s worked with, he’s got the best out of.

“I hear rave reviews about his work Everton, (Brendan Galloway) said he got the best out of everyone with good Premiership players, so to work under him can enhance my game massively I feel.”

Tunnicliffe’s first impressions of Jones during Town’s pre-season training have been impressive too, something he expected after the Luton chief had worked with the Belgium international team and Premier League stars already in his career.

He said: “You can see what he does here, he’s hands on with the training.

“He’s always talking, always putting on good sessions.

"Obviously I wasn’t there, but I’m guessing he was hands on because that’s the type of manager he seems to be, he did a lot of training sessions for those top players.”