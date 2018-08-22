Rea honoured to be given captain's armband

Town midfielder Glen Rea was honoured to be named captain for the 2-0 victory over Southend United last night.

With club skipper Alan Sheehan dropped to the bench, Rea led the side out for the first time in a league game, although he had done so at West Bromwich Albion the Carabao Cup last week.

Speaking afterwards, Rea said: “It was a proud moment for me and my family in the crowd as well, but it doesn’t really change much.

“Sheez is the skipper, we know that, but it was nice to get the armband.

“We’ve got three points and got on the board, hopefully that will give us some confidence to go and build, as we haven’t got what we felt like we deserved out of the four games.

“Peterborough was a bad result, first half we weren’t good enough, but we felt we haven’t got the rub of the green, so it was nice to get the win and a clean sheet was even better.”

On why Rea has been given the extra responsibility this season ahead of Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson or even Danny Hylton, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s vice captain of the club.

“Not just tonight, in the pre-season games, when Sheehan hasn’t started, Glen’s been captain.

“He’s a leader, a leader on and off the pitch, a great lad, players respect him, because he’s a serious character and he gets the job done.

“He’s not as flamboyant as some of the players we have, but he gets the job done and he works hard.

“He knows what he’s good at and he tries to do it. He tells me that he’s good at those things and that’s why he should be playing and he’s right most of the time.

“He’s been here since I came here, him and Sheez were my first two signings, and they’ve been here right through, they’ve been brilliant for me.”

Striker Elliot Lee felt that Rea was the perfect choice as well, adding: “I love Glen, he’s brilliant to have around the ground he’s one of my best mates at the club and I think he’s fantastic.

“Obviously Sheez is the club captain, but when Glen has the armband on he’s a real leader and that’s nothing against Sheez.

“Sheez is a real leader as well, he’s brilliant, but Glen he’s only my age, 23, so to lead a League One team as good as we are, we all listen to him and he’s a great leader and a great person.

“I’m delighted he had the armband tonight.”