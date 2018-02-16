Rea left frustrated as ‘perfect’ away day at Boro is ruined by late goal

Town defender Glen Rea was lift bitterly disappointed that what could have been a ‘perfect away performance’ at Stevenage on Saturday was ruined by a late equaliser.

A poor game saw Luton look like they would snatch all three points thanks to James Collins’ penalty with five minutes left.

However, Boro then went up the other end and Danny Newton glanced home from a corner to ensure both sides had to make do with a point.

Afterwards, Rea said: “We’re disappointed, everyone’s disappointed.

“The way we conceded right at the end, we got the goal, it would have been the perfect away performance.

“We didn’t play as well as we could have, but the goal at the end just dampens a bit of spirits.

“We’re just a bit disappointed the way we conceded.

“One-nil’s an amazing result, they did quite well, but we’ll take the draw come the end of the season and hopefully that turns out to be a good result.”

After Town had hammered Stevenage 7-1 at Kenilworth Road in the previous meeting between the sides, Rea always knew it would be a far harder task this time.

He continued: “The way we beat them last game, they’re obviously going to come in with more motivation and try to beat us this time.

“We knew coming here last year, it’s a hard place to come, they set up how they do.

“I thought they got in our face the whole game to be fair,but we weathered the storm and defended quite well. The goal at the end just dampened the spirits, but it might be a good point

“We just need to get results, it’s the business end now, so if we can get the results, we’ll do well.”

Rea himself was back in the centre of defence for the second game running alongside captain Alan Sheehan.

After spending the majority of the season in the holding role, when asked which position he was happier in, he added: “You know me from last year, I just want to play, so if it’s to help the team out, I’ll play anywhere.

“I’ve known Sheez for a long time now, we’re good friends off the pitch, so we do gel on the pitch as well.

“We defended well for the majority of the game, so it could have been the perfect away performance, it just wasn’t to be.”

Rea’s place at the base of the diamond has gone to Ipswich loanee Flynn Downes and on his first impression of the new signing, Rea added: “The last couple of games, he’s done really well.

"He’s come from a Championship club and you can see he’s got Championship quality.”