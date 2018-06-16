Rea never took promotion for granted

Defender Glen Rea never once took promotion for granted until it was finally done and dusted last season.

The 23-year-old, who played 50 times as Luton finished second behind Accrington Stanley, said: “Until it’s done, I don’t think there’s a time as players or as a fan you can think, ‘we’re going to do this.’

Anything can happen in football as you know, you’ve just got to keep going and we got over the line at the end. Glen Rea

“Because League Two is a tough league, the way teams play to set up against us, it’s tough.

“There was no real point until we got it done at Carlisle where I felt we’d done it.

“Obviously you want to do is as player, you want to keep winning, but anything can happen in football as you know, you’ve just got to keep going and we got over the line at the end.”

On the three matches that stuck out in his mind over the campaign, Rea continued: “The Notts County game, where the fans were unbelievable.

“I felt like we gave them a real good performance as well, that was an unbelievable day.

“Carlisle as well, that stuck in my memory, Swindon too, that second half, we really turned up.

“Those three games for me stand out the most in the season.”

When pushed to include the Mansfield clash in which he scored the second half winner, Rea added: “I got really emotional with that one.

“I was on the bench to start with and the way the game was going, then to get the winner was unbelievable.

“All my emotions came out as one, that was good as well.”