Rea remains utterly convinced a good run is coming for Luton

Returning midfielder Glen Rea is remaining upbeat about Luton’s chances of avoiding relegation from the Championship this term by insisting a ‘positive run is coming’.

The Hatters are odds on favourites to be playing League One football again next season after suffering a seventh defeat from eight matches, beaten 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

That coupled with Stoke City’s 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening means Town are now seven points away from safety, eight if you take into account their poor goal difference, and in danger of being cut adrift.

It could be a even bigger gap with the Hatters not playing until next Tuesday, when they host Derby County at Kenilworth Road.

However, Rea, who was starting his first league game in over a year at the City Ground, wasn’t writing off Town’s chances just yet, saying: “I’m telling you, there’s a positive run coming because everyone in there (dressing room) is on the same page.

“There’s a positive run coming, the fans have been excellent again, travelling every week, so if we all stay together as a club, we’ll be fine, I’m sure of it.

“Lets not point fingers, the game’s gone now, there’s nothing we can do about it.

“Lets go again, at home, let’s get a positive result when we play Derby.

“I’m telling you there’s a run coming, a positive run.

“Bad times don’t last do they? We’ve been through a bad time this season, but I’m sure there’s a positive run coming and we’ll get out of this.”

Rea felt that his side’s display in Nottingham also demonstrated they can definitely fight their way out of danger.

He continued: “We gave it a right good go coming here, it’s a hard place to come.

“First half they were frustrated, their fans were frustrated, even the players, they were arguing with each because we did well. It’s still 3-1, we don’t want to be losing games, but I’m positive there’s a run coming.”

Manager Graeme Jones was quick to echo Rea’s sentiments, adding: “Absolutely, we’ve got to get everybody fit, try and get one or two that’s going to add to what we’ve got and 18 games is such a long time.

“We need to get a positive result, we got a positive performance today and the next step is a positive result.

“The next opportunity is Derby and we will be ready for Derby.

“We will be going all out to get a positive result and it’s about us now, taking our destiny in our own hands.

“We’ve got to start getting positive results. I really believe if we get everybody fit, not even bringing anyone in, if we get everybody fit, we’ve got a chance.”