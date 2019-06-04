Rea: There’s no limits to what the Hatters can achieve

Midfielder Glen Rea insists there is ‘no limit’ to what the Hatters can achieve now they are a Championship club.

Town go into the second tier of English football next season, knowing that the Premier League is just one promotion away.

Although that may seem some way off to a team who were playing in the Conference five seasons ago, Rea pointed to what happened at his former side Brighton, who are now plying their trade with the elite.

He said: “This club is a massive club, but people thought Pompey were going to do it, they thought Sunderland were going to do it, and we blew them out of the water.

“We’ve just been so consistent this year, we can carry that on next year.

“We know we’re going to go against better players, people who have come down from the Prem, we know that, so we’re just going to do what we do, carry that on and see where it ends up.

“We’ll want to stay up next year, but there’s no limit on what this club can do I don’t think, as I’ve seen it at Brighton.

“I was a fan at Brighton and I’ve seen what they did and they’re in the Prem, Bournemouth, they’re in the Prem, there’s no limit.

“There’s a new stadium, we’re in the new training ground, it’s unbelievable, it’s just a great club to be at and I do genuinely love it.”

While a fair few are expecting Luton to undergo a season of struggle, such is the size of clubs featuring in the Championship this year, Rea wasn’t of a similar opinion.

He continued: “People doubted us this year. People thought, ‘they’re just going to be mid-table,’ we’ve just won the league.

“So we can say ‘we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that,’ but if we all stick together, fans stick together, everyone sticks together, who knows what we can do?

“It’s a real tough league and my mate Christian Walton is letting me know that.

“It’s a real tough league coming up from League One, Wigan did the same, but with this club, with this team, with these fans, we’re just going to go into it.

“And like we did this season, people doubted us at the start of this season when we didn’t pick up the results we wanted, but we’re quite happy.”

Rea himself is unlikely to feature in Town’s opening forays due to his ACL injury suffered back in December.

Boss Graeme Jones would love that Rea and the whole squad after fighting fit as soon as possible, adding: “I spoke to Glen on my first day, he was the first player I shook hands with.

"He looks a wonderful character and I’m just looking forward to getting everyone fit, that would be euphoria.

“Make sure we get everyone fit and available and then you can make the decisions and football will pick the best team.”