Recalled D'Ath praised by Luton chief

Town midfielder Lawson D’Ath earned real praise from manager Nathan Jones after making his first home league start of the season against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has had a frustrating season so far, with injury ruling him of the opening few months of the campaign and then finding to break back into the team, such has the form of Olly Lee been, restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions.

Saturday was only the second time he has been named in the Town side from the off in a league clash, after Port Vale away last month, and although he made way for Harry Cornick seconds after Luton took the lead on 64 minutes, Jones said: “I thought he was excellent and I wouldn’t have brought him off, but if I'd have brought a Luke Berry off or an Olly Lee off, they were markers and they were a big team as we weren’t a big team.

“We really were struggling size wise with (Danny) Hylton going off, with us losing (Alan) Sheehan for example and Glen (Rea) not being a defensive midfield player, so we needed that.

"I thought his performance was excellent, he was full of energy, full of running, got on the ball, was brave and gave us that impetus.

“If I didn’t have Harry Cornick on the bench, then I probably would have moved Lawson elsewhere, but he took it well and when we brought Harry on it gave us a little bit more impetus.”